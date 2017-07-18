WATCH: Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'

Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza on Monday called on Jacob Zuma to step down as president of the country.

She said she had been receiving death threats after she called on ANC MPs to listen to their conscience when voting in a motion of no confidence against Zuma on August 8 2017.

Khoza's call follows a similar one by former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"I've said it in ANC forums. I think the president should move aside and let somebody take over this country and reset the course‚ so that we can fulfill the kind of aspirations that Mandela and his generation had for South Africa‚" Gordhan said during a panel discussion broadcast on news channel eNCA.

The SA communist Party's deputy Secretary General, Solly Mapaila has submitted an affidavit to the inspector-general of intelligence in which he accuses Zuma of lying about why he fired then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

A statement by the presidency claimed the move was prompted by a 'need for renewal' - however Mapaila said Zuma told the SACP that his decision was based on an intelligence report.

Following the decision to remove Gordhan and Jonas, Fitch and Standard and Poor's downgraded South Africa's credit rating to junk status.