"The SABC has a forensic department that looks at processes and if there is any wrongdoing at any stage‚ we do take the necessary steps to ensure that that does go through the criminal justice system‚" added Kweyama.

The former acting SABC chief executive briefly appeared before a disciplinary hearing at Werksmans Attorneys in Sandton on Wednesday‚ where his legal team‚ together with SABC representative Sandile July‚ agreed to halt the hearing as he would be resigning.

Chairperson of the hearing Professor Taki Madima SC told journalists that the hearing would no longer continue due to the mutual agreement of the parties.

"The parties have had a very short discussion and have come to a form of an agreement. Mr James Aguma will tender his resignation by no later the 13h00 and send it to Mr July and in turn‚ the SABC will withdraw all the charges against Mr James Aguma and therefore the hearing is terminated‚" said chairperson Taki Madima SC. July had earlier echoed the chairperson’s sentiments on accepting Aguma's resignation and that he is not completely off the hook.

"SABC accepts the withdrawal of Mr Aguma because at the end of the day‚ they (SABC) wanted to resolve the matter as speedily as possible. If there are any other issues that are pending against Aguma‚ they will be dealt with in a different context not as an employee because he has resigned‚" said July.