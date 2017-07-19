As President Jacob Zuma spoke during a Nelson Mandela Day lecture in Empangeni on Tuesday evening‚ the party's provincial Twitter account churned out snippets of his address.

Then‚ all of a sudden‚ came a post that left the party red-faced - and has led to an investigation by the provincial leadership.

"Girls want a guy who say I love you every night and proves it every day‚" the tweet‚ sent at 18.29pm‚ read.

But before it could be deleted - which only happened on Wednesday morning - it had been screengrabbed and shared widely on the social network.

User @tumisole‚ with liberal use of the crying-with-laughter emoji‚ wrote: "An evening with the ANC KZN."

The reaction was swift. One user joked that it was a case of "drunk tweeting"‚ while another wrote "Jeer...no hope."

Sithembiso Magutshwa (@sithembisoma) wrote: "He banna‚ is this one of the recommendations of the NPC [National Policy Conference] comrades?"

Asked about the tweet‚ ANC KZN spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said via text message: "This is not our tweet and I have asked our team to investigate this."