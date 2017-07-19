Politics

ANC in KZN investigates embarrassing tweet

19 July 2017 - 12:18 By Matthew Savides
The tweet that was sent out by the official ANC KZN twitter account.
The tweet that was sent out by the official ANC KZN twitter account.
Image: Twitter

As President Jacob Zuma spoke during a Nelson Mandela Day lecture in Empangeni on Tuesday evening‚ the party's provincial Twitter account churned out snippets of his address.

Then‚ all of a sudden‚ came a post that left the party red-faced - and has led to an investigation by the provincial leadership.

"Girls want a guy who say I love you every night and proves it every day‚" the tweet‚ sent at 18.29pm‚ read.

But before it could be deleted - which only happened on Wednesday morning - it had been screengrabbed and shared widely on the social network.

User @tumisole‚ with liberal use of the crying-with-laughter emoji‚ wrote: "An evening with the ANC KZN."

The reaction was swift. One user joked that it was a case of "drunk tweeting"‚ while another wrote "Jeer...no hope."

Sithembiso Magutshwa (@sithembisoma) wrote: "He banna‚ is this one of the recommendations of the NPC [National Policy Conference] comrades?"

Asked about the tweet‚ ANC KZN spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said via text message: "This is not our tweet and I have asked our team to investigate this."

READ MORE

Khoza to face the wrath of the ANC in KZN

ANC MP Mkhosi Khoza "crossed the line" when she labelled President Jacob Zuma a disgrace and a dishonourable leader‚ the party's KwaZulu-Natal ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Why is councillor a job to kill for? You don't need qualifications: expert

You don't need to be qualified to be a councillor‚ and this is why people are killed over the coveted posts.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Aguma not completely off the hook‚ says SABC Politics
  2. Exclusive: How Duduzane Zuma dodged speeding fine bullet South Africa
  3. Contract to build Zuma's Nkandla homestead awarded unfairly: SIU Politics
  4. ANC in KZN investigates embarrassing tweet Politics
  5. Fikile Mbalula shares SAPS wanted posters over political killings Politics

Latest Videos

Sir Richard Branson walks with the Elders on Mandela Day
Sir Richard Branson remembers Mandela's hustle

Related articles

  1. Khoza to face the wrath of the ANC in KZN Politics
  2. Hit on ANCYL's Magaqa can be traced back to Durban hostel: expert Politics
  3. DA wants South Africans to tell the KZN Health MEC to leave Politics
X