Politics

Dancing Dlamini dodges questions over Sassa CEO

19 July 2017 - 07:38 By Timeslive
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. File photo
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has refused to answer questions around the resignation of the chief executive of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Thokozani Magwaza stepped down this week after reports that he had received death threats.

Magwaza was due to testify in an inquiry into Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis that played out earlier this year.

He had publicly clashed with Dlamini over the grants saga.

On Tuesday Dlamini was confronted by a group of journalists as she arrived for an event in Soweto on Mandela Day.

Dlamini refused to answer questions about Magwaza's resignation‚ telling journalists to stop harassing her.

The minister is then seen entering the venue and later dancing in front of a crowd‚ according to footage aired on news channel eNCA.

Dlamini has come under fire from the Constitutional Court for jeopardising the distribution of grants by failing to ensure that the current service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) is replaced.

Magwaza's resignation raised concerns that the grants programme could once again be at risk after the extended CPS runs out at the end of March next year.

Magwaza was seen as key to finding a successor to CPS.

- TimesLIVE

