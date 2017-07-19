Fikile Mbalula shares SAPS wanted posters over political killings
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and the South African Police Service have shared information on two men that investigating officers want to question in connection with attempted murder and robbery.
Mbalula told his 842‚000 Twitter followers that the men were wanted "in connection with the political motivated killings in KZN".
WANTED— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) July 19, 2017
In connection with the political motivated killings in KZN pic.twitter.com/1LlK7luXJ2
The SAPS posters did not link the men to the KwaZulu-Natal crimes‚ nor did they provide any accompanying details of the offences they may be suspected of.
The Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal resumed this week after a month recess. On Monday‚ the commission‚ chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane‚ heard testimony on why at least 89 people have been murdered since March 2014 at the Glebelands hostel in Umlazi without a single arrest being made.
