Fikile Mbalula shares SAPS wanted posters over political killings

19 July 2017 - 11:41 By Timeslive
Police minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and the South African Police Service have shared information on two men that investigating officers want to question in connection with attempted murder and robbery.

Mbalula told his 842‚000 Twitter followers that the men were wanted "in connection with the political motivated killings in KZN".

The SAPS posters did not link the men to the KwaZulu-Natal crimes‚ nor did they provide any accompanying details of the offences they may be suspected of.

The Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal resumed this week after a month recess. On Monday‚ the commission‚ chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane‚ heard testimony on why at least 89 people have been murdered since March 2014 at the Glebelands hostel in Umlazi without a single arrest being made.

