Khoza to face the wrath of the ANC in KZN

KZN ANC spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said Khoza's comments warranted disciplinary action.

"The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is of the firm view that Comrade Makhosi Khoza has now crossed the line and must immediately face the consequences of her actions. Comrade Makhosi is a member of the ANC and a deployed MP who is not immune from the political discipline of the ANC. Her public stunt … constitutes a blatant betrayal of the core values of the ANC‚" said Ntuli.

He also described her comments as "seeking cheap publicity" and that she was simply "pandering to popular sentiments".

"The latest public pronouncements of Comrade Khoza represented the worst form of arrogance‚ which is completely at variance with the conduct expected from those representing the ANC. Accordingly‚ the Provincial Working Committee has directed ANC provincial officials to urgently and immediately institute disciplinary measures against Comrade Khoza. She is now treating the ANC with absolute disdain and action with a maximum degree of impunity‚" he said.

- TimesLIVE