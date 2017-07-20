Politics

Court bid by property company to halt BLF from invading its development

20 July 2017 - 14:19 By Timeslive
Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama. File Photo
Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama. File Photo

Property development company Cosmopolitan Projects Johannesburg has filed an urgent application to interdict Black First Land First (BLF) members from invading or illegally building on the company’s property.

The land‚ on three properties totaling about 700 hectares‚ is situated on the border between Ekurhuleni and Midvaal in Gauteng.

Cosmopolitan also wants to interdict BLF and its members from illegally protesting at the properties or committing any acts of violence against the company’s employees.

The company also wants to interdict BLF and its members from interfering in any way with the company’s development operations at the property.

It gave the organisation until noon on Thursday to indicate whether it intends to oppose the application‚ which is set to be heard in the high court in Johannesburg next Tuesday.

Cosmopolitan has recently started a housing development in the area‚ which includes eight show houses‚ a storm water system and roads.

BLF Ekurhuleni chairman Sipho Zwane said members of the community who had been evicted from the area in which they had lived for many years‚ came to the organisation for assistance.

“We went there to stop the project and gave the developers seven days to address our concerns‚” Zwane said.

BLF national spokesman Zanele Lwana said BLF was under the impression that “white monopoly capital and racists” were running to the courts to paralyse BLF’s efforts to deal with the issue of land dispossession.

“We are in consultation with our legal team on what is the best way to deal with the matter‚” Lwana said.

READ MORE

Drive to shut down websites with links to BLF

An outraged internet user is ensuring websites peddling the idea of white monopoly capital are shut down.
Politics
3 days ago

Stop these thugs from stealing our freedom

Media freedom scored a victory this week when the High Court in Johannesburg granted an interdict against the Black First Land First to stop ...
Opinion & Analysis
11 days ago

Mbalula urges BLF to respect court order to stop intimidating journalists

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed a court judgment interdicting Black Land First (BLF) from harassing or intimidating journalists and ...
Politics
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Government and Life Esidimeni families reach agreement on Alternative Dispute ... Politics
  2. Gigaba is like 'Father Christmas' for Guptas: Maimane Politics
  3. Zille finally has a date with an agitated ANC Politics
  4. Appointment of Nkandla contractor was ‘hush hush‚ rush rush’ Politics
  5. Mines plan to go to court against Zwane if he does not retract planned new ... Politics

Latest Videos

Gone In 60 Seconds - Car Hijacked At Joburg Petrol Station
Metropolitan - We see you. We’re for you. (FULL TV COMMERCIAL)
X