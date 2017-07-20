Politics

Government and Life Esidimeni families reach agreement on Alternative Dispute Resolution

20 July 2017 - 17:27 By Timeslive
Aaron Motsoaledi
Aaron Motsoaledi
Image: Supplied

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have reached an agreement with representatives of the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy on an Alternative Dispute Resolution process.

The parties have agreed to appoint retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the Alternative Dispute Resolution process.

More than 100 mentally ill patients died last year after being moved from the Life Esidimeni facility to various NGOs across the province‚ which were later found to have been operating unlawfully.

The report of the Health Ombud on the tragedy recommended that “the National Minister must facilitate a process jointly with the Premier of the Province to contact all affected individuals and families and enter into an Alternative Dispute Resolution process”.

“Justice Moseneke has agreed to lead the alternative dispute resolution process and will at the earliest convenience convene a meeting with all the parties to outline the mediation process.

“The Office of the Premier will provide any support that the mediator may require to facilitate the dispute resolution process‚” Makhura’s office said in a statement.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Government and Life Esidimeni families reach agreement on Alternative Dispute ... Politics
  2. Gigaba is like 'Father Christmas' for Guptas: Maimane Politics
  3. Zille finally has a date with an agitated ANC Politics
  4. Appointment of Nkandla contractor was ‘hush hush‚ rush rush’ Politics
  5. Mines plan to go to court against Zwane if he does not retract planned new ... Politics

Latest Videos

Gone In 60 Seconds - Car Hijacked At Joburg Petrol Station
Metropolitan - We see you. We’re for you. (FULL TV COMMERCIAL)

Related articles

  1. Human rights watchdog to investigate challenges faced by mentally ill patients South Africa
  2. Psychiatric home takes Gauteng health to court South Africa
  3. Fire KZN health MEC or cancer patients face Esidimeni crisis‚ say DA News
  4. Esidimeni families: We are angry South Africa
X