“Honourable Khoza’s security threats are therefore serious. This democracy could evaporate in seconds if elected political leaders are constantly harassed‚ threatened or killed.

“Our mandate in this regard is therefore to be seen in two; that is the protection of all persons and the protection of our democracy itself."

Mbalula said he had managed the risk to Khoza at an operational level‚ out of the public glare.

"Her matter was immediately transferred to a Commissioned Officer because of its seriousness. An assessment on her security was conducted and this assessment was constantly looked at whilst the criminal threats to her life were investigated.

"She was not 'left alone'‚ even if she didn’t know about it.

"As far as threats to her girl child‚ SAPS investigated this and found that there was no threat at all. This matter was closed."

However‚ Mbalula accused her of not assisting police in doing their job.

"SAPS also requires that Honourable Khoza avails herself to the investigating officer who continues to battle to get her to a meeting. Honourable Khoza's house has also been visited unannounced after SAPS’ frustration with her unavailability to meet them.

"My office’s calls to Honourable Khoza and even those from myself directly have not yielded the result we had hoped for‚ as it is at this time she refuses to engage with us directly but through Facebook‚" he charged.

"...It is time for all concerned to pull together and co-operate professionally."

Mbalula said her protection would be ensured - even without her permission.

"If needs be‚ should Honourable Khoza refuse our overtures and open hand‚ we shall look at other ways of assisting her without her involvement should it come to that‚" he stated.

Commenting on his criticism of Khoza for her support of a secret ballot on the vote on a motion of no confidence against President Zuma‚ the ANC NEC member said he stood by his view that she was defying "her party’s strategic political decision over the question of dissolving this current administration in a vote of no confidence".

This would‚ nevertheless‚ not influence him in his determination to ensure her safety.

"The decisions relating to who defies who or what does not enter in the question of law and order where an individual’s life is under physical threat.

"Political disagreements must never lead to harm and loss of life or injury.

"It also goes without saying that a party member who openly decides to defy party instructions or constitution or rules‚ such a person destroys their party career‚ they themselves kill such a career. I used the phrase‚ 'suicide bombing her ANC career' in this strict context.

"I assure South Africans that no matter your race‚ creed‚ religion or social strata‚ where there exist a real threat to life‚ SAPS will treat the matter very seriously. No political disagreements enter the space of SAPS operations."