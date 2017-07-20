Politics

Mines plan to go to court against Zwane if he does not retract planned new moratorium

20 July 2017 - 15:19 By Timeslive
Minerals Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Chamber of Mines is sending a written request to Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane over his intention to impose a moratorium on mining rights‚ which was published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday.

The industry said it had taken legal advice‚ which indicates that the notice would be unlawful.

It is concerned about what it sees as the damaging impact of the proposed action on the mining sector.

The mining industry legal experts also believe that the Minister is acting 'ultra vires' or beyond his powers under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).

"The Chamber is writing to the Minister to request his immediate withdrawal of the notice‚ failing which the Chamber will apply for an urgent interdict to suspend and review the notice."

