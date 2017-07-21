Unrepentant ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has taken aim at the "Johnny-come-lately" KwaZulu-Natal ANC‚ questioning their legitimacy as a structure.

On Wednesday the party's provincial working committee announced via a statement that it planned to institute disciplinary measures against Khoza‚ saying the vocal MP had crossed a line by calling President Jacob Zuma dishonourable and a disgrace at a Mandela Day event on Tuesday.

However‚ not one to take things lying down‚ Khoza delivered an explosive salvo on Friday morning. Writing on her Facebook account‚ the former provincial ANC spokeswoman said the legitimacy of the ANC in KZN is being challenged in court.

This was in reference to the party's controversial 2015 provincial conference‚ which saw then secretary Sihle Zikalala defeating Senzo Mchunu to become the new provincial chair. Defeated party rebels took the current leadership to court‚ citing alleged irregularities‚ with the case still lodged with the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

"Does a structure whose legitimacy is questioned and which has to validate its existence (have) the power to institute disciplinary proceedings?" Khoza wrote.

"Please Comrades don't use my legitimate and rational call to legitimise yourselves. I refuse to subject myself to such a structure. Go to court first and cleanse yourself."

Khoza said she remained loyal to the mission of the ANC and not a "Johny-come-lately" who did not care about the people‚ but only their own pockets.

"I'm disciplined and am trying to fix the image and save the ANC mission which is being molested publicly. Are we together? Respectfully my comrades‚" she concluded.

- TimesLIVE