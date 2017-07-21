Gupta money-laundering suspicions mount
Experts believe unconventional payments by Gupta-owned Sahara Computers into unknown offshore accounts could point to money-laundering.
Information on the payments is contained in leaked e-mails linked to the Guptas, their associates and companies.
The data show that between February 2013 and September 2015 Sahara Computers, which at the time was the Gupta empire's flagship company, made 113 overseas payments totalling almost R552-million.
Experts say characteristics that could raise suspicions over money-laundering included that the payments were all rounded off and carried no detailed descriptions or invoice numbers.
In normal business practice, bank statements are expected to show business expenses and income.
Four of the payments were to the Bank of Baroda and 109 to the State Bank of India for transfer overseas.
A cash-flow analysis showed the amounts and payment frequencies increased over the two fiscal years.
Werksmans Attorneys director and tax lawyer Ryan Killoran said the number of loans and their value was unusual, indicating that they might not be loans but invoiced expenses.
"One has to ask, why so many loans; most companies do not operate this way?"
The payments to the banks, which were both dealers authorised by the SA Reserve Bank, were unlikely to be loans, he said. This was because the Reserve Bank would generally not allow loans to be given to foreigners overseas, Killoran said.
Neither could the money have been interest payments because the figures were too round and infrequent.
This meant that the payments could either be in respect of invoices or the Guptas were making payments to themselves in another country.
"Payments to emigrants need tax clearance and are usually one-off and not so frequent. Back in 2014 and 2015 they [the Guptas] were definitely not emigrants.
"These payments look more like related-party invoices, which people or groups of companies usually make into rounded amounts," he said.
A payment of R2.6-million was made through Bank of Baroda in February 2013.
The other three payments were made in 2015: January (R7-million), September
(R5-million) and December (R5-million).
The biggest transaction through the State Bank of India was for R4.5-million in 2013.
In 2014 the largest transaction was R20-million and in 2015 it was R67-million.
The highest number of transactions was in 2015.
According to sources with in-depth financial sector knowledge, Sahara Computers' bank at the time should have "theoretically" flagged these transactions with the Financial Intelligence Centre.
