Gupta money-laundering suspicions mount

Experts say characteristics that could raise suspicions over money-laundering included that the payments were all rounded off and carried no detailed descriptions or invoice numbers.

In normal business practice, bank statements are expected to show business expenses and income.

Four of the payments were to the Bank of Baroda and 109 to the State Bank of India for transfer overseas.

A cash-flow analysis showed the amounts and payment frequencies increased over the two fiscal years.

Werksmans Attorneys director and tax lawyer Ryan Killoran said the number of loans and their value was unusual, indicating that they might not be loans but invoiced expenses.

"One has to ask, why so many loans; most companies do not operate this way?"

The payments to the banks, which were both dealers authorised by the SA Reserve Bank, were unlikely to be loans, he said. This was because the Reserve Bank would generally not allow loans to be given to foreigners overseas, Killoran said.