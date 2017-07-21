GuptaEmails: Here are this week's 5 most important reports

Further details emerged this week of the influence of the Gupta family on South Africa's politics and government-owned business entities, as more information from the leaked Gupta emails was revealed.

The email leaks over the past months have painted an increasingly detailed picture of the family's relationship with and alleged influence over President Jacob Zuma and some Cabinet ministers, prompting an outcry over the Guptas’ alleged attempt to “capture South Africa”.

As the story continues to develop, we have compiled a list of some of this week's most important stories about the #GuptaEmails.