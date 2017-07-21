Politics

#GuptaEmails: Here are this week's 5 most important reports

21 July 2017 - 09:43 By Timeslive
Atul Gupta at the launch of ANN7 news channel on August 21, 2013, in Johannesburg.
Image: James Oatway

Further details emerged this week of the influence of the Gupta family on South Africa's politics and government-owned business entities, as more information from the leaked Gupta emails was revealed.

 The email leaks over the past months have painted an increasingly detailed picture of the family's relationship with and alleged influence over President Jacob Zuma and some Cabinet ministers, prompting an outcry over the Guptas’ alleged attempt to “capture South Africa”.

 As the story continues to develop, we have compiled a list of some of this week's most important stories about the #GuptaEmails.

Into Guptas' tax maze: Alleged tax dodge involves shifting expenses between companies

Evidence in the leaked Gupta e-mails points to a complex multibillion-rand tax-avoidance scheme with family patriarch Atul Gupta at its centre.
Gupta money-laundering suspicions mount

Experts believe unconventional payments by Gupta-owned Sahara Computers into unknown offshore accounts could point to money-laundering.
Exclusive: How Duduzane Zuma dodged speeding fine bullet

Duduzane Zuma quickly and quietly settled R7000 in traffic fines before an inquest into a fatal car crash‚ with the help of a lawyer who was clearly ...
Power dressing: how Zuma got his Gupta suit

Gupta family splashed out for suits at wedding the president was too ashamed to attend
Mounting evidence of Zwane-Gupta collaboration

Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane not only used the Guptas' private jet during a trip to Dubai and Switzerland two years ago, he also ...
