Into Guptas' tax maze: Alleged tax dodge involves shifting expenses between companies

Evidence in the leaked Gupta e-mails points to a complex multibillion-rand tax-avoidance scheme with family patriarch Atul Gupta at its centre.

Several tax experts told The Times the picture painted by the transactions captured in the e-mail leak point to a practice known as "staggering" or revolving loans. The Guptas appear to have used personal and inter-company loans to and from their companies, many of which are offshore.

The practice involves shifting finances and expenses from one company to another prior to the end of the financial year. The loans are then reflected as assets and not as income, which is taxable.