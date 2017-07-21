Malema: More than 60 ANC MPs will turn on Zuma if there is a secret ballot

Malema, a former head of the ANC's Youth League before his expulsion from the party, could plausibly still have plenty of contacts in the organisation.

"I personally spoke to more than 60 MPs of the ANC who have committed that if we give them a secret ballot they will deliver," Malema said in his office.

"They've asked that this thing must be secret. They are not happy themselves," said Malema, seated in front of an EFF sign featuring a clenched black fist holding a spear, super-imposed over an African map.

Zuma faces the no-confidence motion on Aug. 8, the ninth time the opposition will have tried to unseat him by peeling off dissidents from the ruling party, whose majority has so far protected him.

But unlike previous attempts, this time the vote may not be open. The Constitutional Court has cleared the way for the Speaker to allow a secret ballot, though it remains unclear she will.

The ANC's official line is that the party will close ranks and back Zuma. Party officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Malema's remarks.

GROWING DISSENT

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza chose Nelson Mandela's birthday on Tuesday to denounce Zuma, making clear she would break party ranks.

"If you see one person doing that under such a hostile environment you must know that she must have powerful backing. She has a lot of backing," Malema said.