Mbalula: Makhosi Khoza refuses to help police on threats

Under-fire ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is ducking the police - and the threats against her daughter are not real.

This is according to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, who says Khoza is not helping the police with their investigation.

Khoza has complained about receiving death threats after speaking out about corruption within the ANC. She also claimed her daughter had been threatened via a text message after Khoza publicly declared she was in favour of a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence debate against President Jacob Zuma. The debate is to take place on August 8.

"SAPS requires that Honourable Khoza avails herself to the investigating officer, who continues to battle to get her to a meeting.

"My office's calls to Honourable Khoza, and even those from me directly, have not yielded the result we had hoped for," Mbalula said.

"She refuses to engage with us directly but through Facebook. It is time for all concerned to pull together and co-operate professionally," he added.

But Mbalula said Khoza's protection would be ensured even without her permission.

"If needs be, should Honourable Khoza refuse our overtures and open hand, we shall look at other ways of assisting her without her involvement, should it come to that."

This week parliament said it would, with the police, provide protection to Khoza, who had been receiving threats for some time.

Last week, the outspoken critic of Zuma showed journalists messages that showed her daughter had also been receiving threats on her life. But Mbalula is not buying that.

"As far as threats to her girl child, SAPS investigated this and found that there was no threat at all. This matter was closed."

But he emphasised the "seriousness" of the threats against Khoza herself, saying: "Honourable Khoza's security threats are, therefore, serious. This democracy could evaporate in seconds if elected political leaders are constantly harassed, threatened or killed."

Mbalula said his criticism of her support of a secret ballot against Zuma would not influence him in ensuring her safety.

Khoza, in a recent Facebook post - which was directed at Mbalula - described an inept police response to the threats against her and rejected Mbalula's insistence that she was ignoring efforts to help her.