“He understood that he had a responsibility – like all of us do – to defend the unity‚ integrity and principles of the organisation‚” Ramaphosa said.

He said it was a matter of deep regret to those within the leadership of the movement that‚ during his final months‚ Kathrada should have harboured such grave concerns about the state of the ANC and the direction of the country.

“He was concerned that the values that had sustained the movement for more than a century were under threat.

“The spirit of sacrifice and selfless struggle was being replaced by the unrelenting pursuit of influence and material reward.

“The camaraderie of prison and exile was fast fading as factional interests set comrade against comrade‚ leader against leader.

“The interests of the people were being subordinated to the interests of a few‚” Ramaphosa said‚ adding that Kathrada worried about the unity and coherence of the movement.

“He worried about the ability of the movement to continue to unite all South Africans in the struggle for freedom from ignorance‚ want and hunger.

“He like many others in our movement raised concerns that we should listen to and address‚” Ramaphosa stated.