The ANC government cares about a lot of things – just not about the people‚ says Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

He told a public meeting in Kathu in the Northern Cape that the ANC cared about money‚ about protecting the corrupt and about staying in power.

“But they don’t care about the basics of good governance‚” Maimane said.

Referring to living conditions in the community‚ he said the ANC government’s response to a crisis was to ignore it for years and when they cannot possibly ignore it any longer‚ they make a weak attempt at fixing the bare minimum while “making a few cadres rich along the way”.

“Then you don’t see them again while your streets run thick with sewage.”

Maimane said that in 2019 many people were going to have to do something they had never done before.

“You are going to have to turn your back on the ANC and vote for a new government.

“The change you need will not happen within the ANC. The rot of corruption and enrichment has spread too far and wide already. Change will have to come from outside the ANC‚ and you are the only people who can make this happen<” the DA leader stated.

- TimesLIVE