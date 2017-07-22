Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has commended law enforcement agencies in Limpopo for the strides made against illegal mining of chrome in the province.

This follows the arrest on Friday night of two alleged kingpins involved in the illegal mining and exporting of chrome along the R37 in Burgersfort.

"We are encouraged that we are now getting to the masterminds behind the massive illegal operations which have been taking place in that area‚" Zwane said.

The minister earlier this month visited Burgersfort where he was briefed by the provincial police‚ and was taken to a site where over 20 confiscated trucks and machinery‚ along with unprocessed chrome‚ were kept by police.

"We will continue to collaborate with the province and law enforcement agencies to eliminate these activities which are also impacting negatively on licensed operations in the area‚" Zwane said.

- TimesLIVE