Politics

ANC amnesty settlement for Zuma an insult to South Africans: DA

23 July 2017 - 12:25 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma.
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The suggestion by the ANC that an amnesty deal should be granted to President Jacob Zuma for the corruption charges against him as this will unify the factionalised party‚ is outrageous and should be dismissed with the contempt that it deserves‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said on Sunday the party would continue to fight for Zuma to have his day in court.

“No amnesty deal should be granted to the man who - with the help of his party - sold South Africa to the highest bidders‚” Selfe added.

He said that while the legal battle to hold Zuma accountable for the 783 charges of corruption‚ fraud and racketeering against him had been ongoing for close to a decade now‚ it was still far from over.

“Mr Zuma has been abusing the court system to delay his inevitable date with the law. He will not succeed‚” Selfe asserted.

He said the DA had filed answering affidavits to Zuma's appeal against the High Court's ruling that the NPA's decision to drop the 700 charges against him was irrational and the DA would appear in court again on September 15.

- TimesLIVE

 

Most read

  1. Mismanagement at Prasa could result in millions losing their jobs: DA Politics
  2. ANC amnesty settlement for Zuma an insult to South Africans: DA Politics
  3. Opposition parties pay tribute to government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa Politics
  4. ‘Pray with us’‚ asks family of veteran government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa Politics
  5. Now is not the time to give up on the ANC‚ says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Joost and Amor: Explosive tape leaked – but it’s been manipulated, she says
Ray Phiri Special Provincial Official Funeral, 22 July 2017

Related articles

  1. ‘Pray with us’‚ asks family of veteran government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa Politics
  2. Now is not the time to give up on the ANC‚ says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. RON DERBY: The presidents who want central banks to print money for them Business
X