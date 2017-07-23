The suggestion by the ANC that an amnesty deal should be granted to President Jacob Zuma for the corruption charges against him as this will unify the factionalised party‚ is outrageous and should be dismissed with the contempt that it deserves‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said on Sunday the party would continue to fight for Zuma to have his day in court.

“No amnesty deal should be granted to the man who - with the help of his party - sold South Africa to the highest bidders‚” Selfe added.

He said that while the legal battle to hold Zuma accountable for the 783 charges of corruption‚ fraud and racketeering against him had been ongoing for close to a decade now‚ it was still far from over.

“Mr Zuma has been abusing the court system to delay his inevitable date with the law. He will not succeed‚” Selfe asserted.

He said the DA had filed answering affidavits to Zuma's appeal against the High Court's ruling that the NPA's decision to drop the 700 charges against him was irrational and the DA would appear in court again on September 15.

- TimesLIVE