A source who declined to be quoted or named‚ said Mokushane had managed to get a Security Vetting Panel meeting scheduled for July 4 postponed. The panel‚ according to correspondence‚ was due to discuss issues surrounding his security clearance.

He allegedly told Mahlobo‚ who declined to comment on Saturday‚ that he could not provide the documents being requested by investigators and wanted Mahlobo to intervene. The source claimed Mahlobo told Mokushane to follow the process.

SAPS spokeswoman Major-General Sally de Beer declined to comment on detailed questions sent last week‚ and did not confirm or deny that Mokushane now had clearance.

“This matter will be dealt with internally and not via the media‚” she said.

Previous media reports indicated that Mokushane had a criminal record for violating the National Road Traffic Act in 2002‚ was arrested in 1993 for possession of suspected stolen property and was a member “in good standing” of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association.

TimesLIVE has learned however‚ that the issue of his criminal record does not feature as a reason for the refusal of his security clearance.

Mokushane was appointed on June 17 and caused an uproar within his first week when he announced a restructuring of the crime intelligence national head office in Pretoria. His decision‚ which is being challenged in court by the South African Police Union‚ will see head office members redeployed to stations of their choosing.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Police in June also raised the issue of his security clearance‚ asking acting national commissioner Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba why he had followed through with the appointment before having the clearance certificate “on the file”.

“I will agree I must have obtained the document itself‚” Mothiba said in response‚ adding that Mokushane had been “very busy” in the days after his appointment‚ a possible reason for not handing documents in.

Mokushane told the committee he was still in possession of his old clearance issued four years ago and that he had already gone through the polygraph test‚ a part of the vetting process‚ and claimed to have passed.

“So the clearance is granted‚” he said.

This‚ it appears‚ was misleading.

Correspondence dated June 29‚ 2017‚ two days after Mokushane and Mothiba appeared before parliament shows the outstanding documents were the reason for declining Mokushane’s clearance. The emails were exchanged between the Section Commander of Vetting Investigation in the Counter and Security Intelligence Unit‚ Colonel JA Tshabangu‚ and his commanding officer‚ Brigadier MA Ntuli.