Mismanagement at Prasa could result in millions losing their jobs: DA

Continued mismanagement at Prasa could see millions of South Africans lose their jobs‚ the Democratic Alliance has warned.

DA spokesman on transport matters Manny de Freitas said on Sunday the party had information that confirms that Prasa is not compliant with sections of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

This means it may not get the funds it desperately needs from the Department of Transport.

“This is very alarming as Prasa transports 2 million people to and from work every day. If Prasa does not meet the requirements to get the funding it needs to keep trains running‚ these people will be left stranded and will inevitably lose their jobs and livelihoods‚” De Freitas said.

This is a significant number of the country’s total workforce who also support millions of other South Africans‚ he added.

He said Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi had neglected his duties and failed to uphold his mandate.

“He must urgently intervene to ensure Prasa gets its affairs in order as our country cannot afford to shed more jobs in this adverse economic climate‚” De Freitas said.

