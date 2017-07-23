Now is not the time to give up on the ANC but rather to unite and deal with the organisation’s shortcomings and restore its values‚ says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Delivering a tribute to the late struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada in the latter’s home town of Schweizer-Reneke in North West‚ Ramaphosa said the ANC had to recognise that many individuals and organisations that were once close to the organisation had moved away‚ concerned about the state of the movement and the country‚ convinced that the ANC did not have the means to correct itself.

Some‚ including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation‚ were bringing together various groupings to establish a broad front against state capture and corruption.

“The anger of our people is real. The hurt is justified‚” Ramaphosa conceded.