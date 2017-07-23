Politics

SACP says will honour Mamoepa by defending democracy

23 July 2017 - 16:28 By Timeslive
Ronnie Mamoepa and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ronnie Mamoepa and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

The South African Communist Party says that in memory of veteran government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa it plans to strengthen its efforts to forge the broadest possible patriotic front in defence of the country's constitution and democracy.

In a statement‚ the SACP said it was “profoundly saddened” by the death of Mamoepa‚ whom it described as “a stalwart of our struggle for liberation‚ a seasoned communicator of our movement and government”.

It added: “In memory of Mamoepa ‚ the SACP will strengthen its efforts to forge the broadest possible patriotic front in defence of our country's constitution and deepening of our democracy!”

READ MORE

Mamoepa hailed as a ‘vociferous and unflinching anti-apartheid campaigner’

Parliament’s presiding officers have paid tribute to veteran government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa‚ hailing him as a ‘vociferous and unflinching ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Opposition parties pay tribute to government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa

Opposition parties have paid tribute to veteran government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa who died on Saturday at the age of 56 after battling from ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Committee to probe aspirant DA leader Madikizela over birthday bash Politics
  2. SACP says will honour Mamoepa by defending democracy Politics
  3. Mamoepa hailed as a ‘vociferous and unflinching anti-apartheid campaigner’ Politics
  4. Head of SAPS crime intelligence still has no security clearance Politics
  5. Mismanagement at Prasa could result in millions losing their jobs: DA Politics

Latest Videos

Joost and Amor: Explosive tape leaked – but it’s been manipulated, she says
Ray Phiri Special Provincial Official Funeral, 22 July 2017
X