The South African Communist Party says that in memory of veteran government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa it plans to strengthen its efforts to forge the broadest possible patriotic front in defence of the country's constitution and democracy.

In a statement‚ the SACP said it was “profoundly saddened” by the death of Mamoepa‚ whom it described as “a stalwart of our struggle for liberation‚ a seasoned communicator of our movement and government”.

It added: “In memory of Mamoepa ‚ the SACP will strengthen its efforts to forge the broadest possible patriotic front in defence of our country's constitution and deepening of our democracy!”