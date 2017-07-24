Outa lays charges of high treason against Zwane

They also relate to him abusing his position of power as minister to the benefit of the Gupta family and their associates in the landing of their wedding guests at Air Force Base Waterkloof in April 2013.

Zwane‚ who has been charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act‚ is among the first of the known Gupta allies to have had criminal charges levelled against them.

If he is convicted he could face at least 25-years direct imprisonment.

The affidavit‚ which is deposed by Outa's chief operating officer Ben Theron‚ reveals the alleged extensive role Zwane played in helping to enrich the Guptas.

Theron in his affidavit says Zwane allegedly committed fraud by “unlawfully and intentionally” making misrepresentations knowing that it was false.

He claims that Zwane also allegedly committed theft and that he is allegedly unlawfully tried to exert pressure on certain individuals to induce the handover of advantages to the Gupta family.