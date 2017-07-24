IN FULL: Fraud, treason, extortion - all the charges laid against Zwane

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid charges of high treason‚ extortion‚ corruption‚ fraud and theft have been laid against the mineral resources minister.

The charges are contained in an explosive 51-page affidavit compiled by Outa. The civic rights organisation laid the criminal charges against Mosebenzi Zwane at Randburg Police Station earlier on Monday.

READ THE FULL DOCUMENT BELOW