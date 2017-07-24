Malema: ANC must arrest JZ

The EFF would consider a coalition with the ANC if the ruling party's next leader declared an end to institutional corruption and promised to charge President Jacob Zuma with corruption.

The EFF and ANC should be working together but what stands between them " is institutionalised corruption by the governing party".

This is what EFF leader Julius Malema told The Times's sister publication, Sowetan, in a wide-ranging interview, as he reflected on his party turning four years old on Wednesday.