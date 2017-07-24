Mamoepa family asks for prayer

The family of government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa, who died at the weekend, has asked South Africa to pray with them as they deal with their loss.

Mamoepa's family confirmed the former Robben Island prisoner died at Unitas Hospital in Pretoria on Saturday night after complications from a stroke. He was 56.

"The Mamoepa family are asking the people of South Africa to join them in prayer as they come to terms with the untimely loss of Ronnie," the family said.

"Ronnie was an icon of the country's liberation struggle having served five years of his youth in incarceration at the infamous Robben Island prison," a family spokesman said.

Most recently Mamoepa served as spokesman for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"This is a great loss to me personally," Ramaphosa said.

"Our thoughts are with Ronnie's wife, Audrey, his children and his siblings. I offer my sincere condolences to his relatives, friends and comrades."