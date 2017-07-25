ANC women in punch-up, three assault cases opened

Disciplinary processes should be instituted against ANC Women's League members who were part of a chaotic regional general council in Ntabankulu in Eastern Cape at the weekend, ANC provincial spokesman Mlibo Qoboshiyane said yesterday.

Police used rubber bullets to break up two factions that clashed on Sunday.

Three assault cases were opened at Mount Ayliff police station and a woman was rushed to a local clinic after a punch-up.

"Physical fights, insults, breaking public property, causing injury, all are disciplinary issues and the ANC will not tolerate its members crossing the line," Qoboshiyane said.

ANCWL provincial secretary Nolitha Ntobongwana denied the fight was over who to back for the ANC provincial chairmanship between incumbent Phumulo Masualle and Oscar Mabuyane.

- DispatchLIVE