Exclusive: Minister Brown’s PA and the Dubai trip mystery

She could not explain why a detailed invoice bearing her name had been sent to the Guptas to settle or why they had been party to arranging a chauffer to ferry someone with her name to their luxury 10-bedroom villa “L35” which is situated at one of Dubai's most sought-after addresses.

Invoices and documents show that in late December 2015 and early January 2016 Rajesh "Tony" Gupta and the family's lieutenants were discussing the payment of a Kim Davids’ stay at the five-star Oberoi Hotel.

The hotel has become infamous for being the go-to place to holiday for the Guptas’ guests‚ including a gaggle of South African cabinet ministers.

At the time that Davids stayed at the hotel‚ Mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and four-day finance minister‚ Des van Rooyen were also staying there at the Gupta family's expense.

Public Enterprises spokesman‚ Colin Cruywagen‚ told TimesLive that Davids was on leave in December 2015 and had complied with regulations regarding her leave.

He said Brown had been in South Africa at the time.