The committee is one of four committees that have been tasked with investigating state capture in relation to their respective portfolios.

The other committees are home affairs‚ energy and transport.

The public enterprises committee was be briefed by the SA Council of Churches (SACC)‚ the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) as well as the Public Affairs Research Institute.

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana of the SACC was the first to brief the committee‚ where he defended the involvement of the church in political matters.

The SACC had come under criticism from some in the ANC for involving itself in political matters when it released its scathing report into state capture.

“I beg your indulgence to speak to a very small matter that has been raised by some as to why the churches have the temerity to pronounce on matters that are considered political. It seems appropriate that we should within these hallowed walls make it clear once and for all that those who make such calls on churches are either genuinely ignorant of the nature of the Christian faith or simply being disingenuous. While we suspect that the latter might be the case‚ we consider it worthwhile providing for those who might be genuinely ignorant‚” said Mpumlwana.

He added that the preamble of South Africa’s constitution ends by saying “may God protect our people”.