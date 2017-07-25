He also had a dig at the controversial Gupta family‚ saying they had pocketed no less than R50-billion‚ and that they were taking it to the United Arab Emirates city.

In a wide-ranging rally-style address‚ Malema pushed for residents of KZN to turn out in their droves for this weekend's birthday celebration.

"Come to Curries Fountain on Saturday. EFF turns four‚ baby‚ and it's gonna rock! We are turning KZN upside down in the backyard of Jacob Zuma‚ whether he likes it or not‚" he said.

A buoyant Malema was also not short of explosive attacks on the university‚ which he said tried to block him from addressing the student meeting. Malema claimed the university management sent security to lock the gates to prevent him from addressing the students.

"We are here by force! We do not have permission to be here. Management gave us permission but then withdrew it and sent police and security guards to stop us from moving in‚" said Malema. "I was shocked that it was not even Sasco [the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress] or their ANC delinquencies who tried to stop us‚ but the university."

He said the EFF was fighting for free education and that he was happy the ANC took this call seriously during its national policy conference that education should be free for all. He also demanded that universities‚ including UKZN‚ employ security guards and cleaners on a permanent basis.

"The must enjoy the benefits as well. They should have medical aid like lecturers‚" he said.

He urged students to go back to class and pass "with flying colours" and not be permanent students like Sasco.

- TimesLIVE