On Wednesday evening‚ the racially charged Edward Zuma letter stated: "By being the extension of whites and white monopoly capital stooge‚ Gordhan shows us of his inferiority complex to whites but superior complex to natives‚ that whites according to him and his inner world - deserve to be accorded a perpetual status as masters‚ and an African native is unimaginative to be of higher status than any race in this country" (sic).

"This privileged boy from Sastri College shows us that he would defend whites and their appointed crumb eaters‚ the White Monopoly Capital Indunas‚ the black parasitical political stooges at all costs‚" the letter states.

Former cabinet minister Derek Hanekom also came in for a vicious tongue lashing‚ being referred to as "vile" amongst other epithets.

"Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan have brazenly and unabashedly spoke out against the majority elected ANC and South African President‚ Jacob Zuma‚ on various white monopoly capital media platforms. Both these white monopoly capital fronts and anti-majoritarian-rule have continued to counter the programmes and policies that the ANC have now rolled out within the context put colonial and apartheid history‚ of radically advancing the lives of the native and particular black people of this country. ..." the sometimes incoherent letter states.

Hanekom‚ who is a national executive committee member of the ANC‚ has spoken out against state capture and opposed calls for land expropriation without compensation.