BREAKING: Makhosi Khoza charged by KZN ANC
ANC MP Makhosi Khoza will face the wrath of her own party soon‚ with confirmation on Wednesday morning that she has formally been charged.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma told TimesLIVE that the charge sheet had been served on Khoza - a recent vocal critic of the ANC who has been frequently chastised by her comrades - and that formal disciplinary processes would begin. He would not‚ however‚ provide specifics.
"We can confirm that she has been served with the charge sheet. She received the charge sheet late [Tuesday] evening or late afternoon. She will appear before a disciplinary committee. This is an independent process so I don’t want to disclose more information‚" said Zuma.
He said Khoza could speak openly about the charges she is facing.
"We really need to preserve her rights and we don't want to expose our case. We don’t want a situation where she comes to the disciplinary [hearing] and claims she has been dealt with publicly‚" said Zuma.
Khoza did not answer a phone call and WhatsApp message sent on Wednesday morning.
Speaking at the Future of South Africa conference in Johannesburg exactly a week before she received the charge sheet‚ Khoza said President Jacob Zuma had lost "legitimacy‚ credibility‚ integrity and honour".
In response‚ the ANC in KZN said she must "face the consequences of her actions".
"The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is of the firm view that Comrade Makhosi Khoza has now crossed the line and must immediately face the consequences of her actions. Comrade Makhosi is a member of the ANC and a deployed MP who is not immune from the political discipline of the ANC. Her public stunt…constitutes a blatant betrayal of the core values of the ANC‚" provincial ANC spokesman Mdu Ntuli said last week.
