ANC MP Makhosi Khoza will face the wrath of her own party soon‚ with confirmation on Wednesday morning that she has formally been charged.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma told TimesLIVE that the charge sheet had been served on Khoza - a recent vocal critic of the ANC who has been frequently chastised by her comrades - and that formal disciplinary processes would begin. He would not‚ however‚ provide specifics.

"We can confirm that she has been served with the charge sheet. She received the charge sheet late [Tuesday] evening or late afternoon. She will appear before a disciplinary committee. This is an independent process so I don’t want to disclose more information‚" said Zuma.