Gordhan was speaking at a seminar on state capture‚ white monopoly capital and radical economic transformation alongside his former deputy Mcebisi Jonas at the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Gordhan and Jonas‚ who were dismissed by President Jacob Zuma in March‚ faced a somewhat hostile audience and were intermittently heckled by students in EFF and ANC regalia.

Gordhan said state capture had caused a “serious decline in our morality” and an erosion in the quality of politics.

“We are beginning to blur the lines between what is right and what is wrong‚” Gordhan said.

“How many of you will accept R600 million as a bribe from the Guptas? Here is a person who was offered it but said ‘keep it’‚” he said‚ referring to Jonas’s claim that the Gupta family had offered him the money and the finance minister position.

Jonas was not prepared to sell the sovereignty of the country‚ Gordhan said.

But there are now “too many fence sitters in all our organisations” who were waiting to see how the political situation evolved.

“Now is the time to make a decision on where you stand‚” said Gordhan.

Jonas said South Africa was facing its defining moment‚ both politically and economically.