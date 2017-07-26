This comes amid an oncology crisis that‚ among other things‚ has resulted in machines at state hospitals not functioning because of a lack of maintenance and an exodus of specialists‚ which has resulted in just two cancer doctors being employed by the state – and both of them in Pietermaritzburg.

The DA said their opening of the charges was also being done in the context of a South African Human Rights Commission report into the state of healthcare services in KZN.

The report found that both provincial and national departments acted unlawfully and failed to take reasonable measures to progressively realise the right to have access to healthcare services in the KZN province.

DA Shadow Minister of Health Patricia Kopane and the party’s KZN health spokesman Dr Imran Keeka were set to report the case at the Point Road police station‚ the closest station to the Addington Hospital‚ which has borne the brunt of the problems.

- TimesLIVE