Khoza declines State’s offer of protection

26 July 2017 - 19:53 By Timeslive
Makhosi Khoza.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has declined the State’s offer of protection services‚ saying she has little basis on which to trust the protection offered by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula who has taken to public platforms to aggressively criticise her.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday after she received formal notification of the disciplinary charges she will face from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Khoza said that she could not accept protection from the very people who had placed her in heightened danger.

“I cannot expect my ‘executioner’ to plead mercy for me‚” she asserted.

Khoza said she had started receiving death threats over three months ago and had filed police reports over two months ago.

