"Earlier today I received formal notification of the disciplinary charges the ANC in KwaZulu Natal has chosen to level against me. This morning‚ Comrade Ravi Pillay telephoned me to inform me that the disciplinary hearing will take place on 10 September 2017. I am consulting with my attorney on this matter‚" she lamented on Facebook.

She went on to say that in the recent past‚ several senior ANC officials including members of parliament‚ had publicly raised their concerns regarding President Jacob Zuma.

Khoza questioned why no action had been taken against those individuals as they too‚ outside of party structures‚ had spoken out against Zuma and called for him to step down.

"The ANC will need to explain why I am being singled out…The ANC will not tolerate dissenting voices and these charges are proof of that. I was raised in an ANC that spoke truth to power. I spoke truth to power in the 80s and 90s and I want to belong to an ANC that still values its founding principles‚" she added.

The former provincial ANC spokeswomen said despite not agreeing with the nature of the charges‚ she will appear before the disciplinary hearing although she is not confident that it will be a fair process.

"As a life-long and loyal member of the ANC‚ I respect the processes of the organisation and I will attend the disciplinary hearing‚ as is required. I do‚ however‚ have significant reservations as to the fairness I can expect of the process‚ considering senior leaders within the ANC have publicly called for my dismissal‚" she added.

Khoza will appear before a disciplinary hearing on September 10‚ in Durban.

- TimesLIVE

