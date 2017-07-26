The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape Legislature has called the motion of no confidence in Premier Helen Zille "baseless''.

Opposition ANC members tabled the motion against Zille last month when the DA suspended her from party activities following an outcry about her tweets which appeared to support colonialism.

Addressing the media on Wednesday‚ DA caucus chairperson Lorraine Botha said the party would debate the motion of no confidence.

“The contents of this motion will be debated in the house for a third time now‚ hence we are saying it is baseless because the content in terms of the DA will not change‚” said Botha.