African National Congress MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who has publicly stated she is receiving threats to her life after endorsing a secret vote in the upcoming motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ has refused the police protection being extended to her.

"I’m being persecuted because I can no longer tow the party line. I cannot accept corruption‚ looting‚ a disregard for the people who brought us to power and the propping up of growing Kleptocracy. My ANC suffocates reason‚ morality and ethical behaviour. My statements in the recent past simply mirror that which millions of South Africans have been saying‚ they have had enough. To side with the ANC of today requires me to disregard my moral fibre. I am no longer willing to be an apologist for an organisation and a leader that has lost its way‚" she said in a Facebook statement‚ after the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal charged her internally with ill-discipline.

"It is within this context that I have chosen not to accept the police protection that was finally offered to me by Parliament and the SAPS.

"These issues are all interrelated. I cannot expect my 'executioner' to plead mercy for me.

"I started receiving death threats over three months ago and I filed police reports over two months ago. I begged parliament for protection for myself and my family. This was denied to me. I therefore take action and sourced my own protection services. It was only when the matter was recently thrust into the public domain by media reports‚ were services suddenly offered.