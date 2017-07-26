Politics

Muslims want SA to cut ties with Israel - thousands march

26 July 2017 - 13:19 By Farren Collins
Thousands of Muslims took the streets of Cape Town on Tuesday along with Mandla Mandela to protest the securitization of al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
Thousands of Muslims took the streets of Cape Town on Tuesday along with Mandla Mandela to protest the securitization of al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa is demanding that government cut all diplomatic ties with Israel and expel the Israeli ambassador from the country.

On Wednesday more than 4‚000 members of the Muslim community and other dignitaries including‚ Mandla Mandela‚ took to the streets of Cape Town to protest the securitisation of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Muslim officials maintain boycott of Jerusalem holy site

Muslim officials said Tuesday worshippers should continue to boycott a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site, even after Israel removed newly ...
News
1 day ago
Mandla Mandela flew to Cape Town to participate in the march along with his wife Rabia.
Mandla Mandela flew to Cape Town to participate in the march along with his wife Rabia.
Image: Esa Alexander

The protesters embarked on a march from the Zinatul Islam mosque in District Six to parliament‚ where a memorandum addressed to the minister of international relations was handed over.

The MJC wants government to close the Israeli embassy immediately for what it called "continuous desecrations" on the Muslim holy site in Israel.

On July 14‚ two Israeli security officers were gunned down at the site by Israeli Arab gunmen. The Israeli government then moved to secure the compound and introduced strict security measures and installed metal detectors.

The move angered large sections of the international Muslim community and led to ongoing violent clashes at the site.

On Wednesday more than 4‚000 members of the Muslim community and other dignitaries including‚ Mandla Mandela‚ took to the streets of Cape Town to protest the securitisation of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
On Wednesday more than 4‚000 members of the Muslim community and other dignitaries including‚ Mandla Mandela‚ took to the streets of Cape Town to protest the securitisation of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former MJC president Sheihk Ebrahim Gabriels said the march was done to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

"We want the world to know that al-Aqsa is not only sacred to Palestinians but to every Muslim and that's why we are here."

In a statement sent out on Monday the MJC called the occupation of the mosque a "crime against humanity"

Most read

  1. MP Makhosi Khoza declines police protection‚ slaps ANC leaders Politics
  2. BREAKING: Edward Zuma letter labels Pravin Gordhan a sellout Politics
  3. 'Crisis of leadership' in South Africa lambasted by country's former Finance ... Politics
  4. Why the ANC in KZN is charging Makhosi Khoza Politics
  5. Zuma compared to unbeatable Napoleon in #ZapoleonCan’tFall painting Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
#FeesMustFall leader loses lawyer due to 'political pressure'

Related articles

  1. White House hails Israel for removing holy site metal detectors World
  2. Jerusalem holy site shut for prayers after shooting - police World
  3. Regardless of your religion, it's worth making a pilgrimage to Jerusalem travel
X