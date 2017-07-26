The protesters embarked on a march from the Zinatul Islam mosque in District Six to parliament‚ where a memorandum addressed to the minister of international relations was handed over.

The MJC wants government to close the Israeli embassy immediately for what it called "continuous desecrations" on the Muslim holy site in Israel.

On July 14‚ two Israeli security officers were gunned down at the site by Israeli Arab gunmen. The Israeli government then moved to secure the compound and introduced strict security measures and installed metal detectors.

The move angered large sections of the international Muslim community and led to ongoing violent clashes at the site.