The DA’s attempts to open culpable homicide charges against Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo were thwarted on Wednesday morning as police “feel there should be bodies”.

The party claims that 300 cancer patients have died on Motsoaledi’s and Dhlomo’s watches as an oncology crisis – characterised by a chronic shortage of specialists and out-of-order specialist equipment – continues to grip the province.

Police‚ DA health spokesman Imran Keeka said‚ were asking “where are the bodies?”

“They feel that there should be a body. They’re looking for technicalities‚” he said outside the Point Road SAPS station‚ where they had hoped the case would be opened.

The police station is in close proximity to the Addington Hospital‚ which is at the coalface of the ongoing public healthcare crisis.