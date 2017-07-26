The reason behind the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal charging outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza for ill-discipline is because of statements she made in four Facebook posts and for airing her views about the party and its leadership in public.

In a 17-page document which was handed to her on Tuesday evening‚ Khoza was slapped with two counts of ill-discipline for her posts on July 7‚ 20 (two posts) and 21 as well as remarks she made on July 18 at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg‚ which was organised by Save SA.

"These were public statements‚ alternatively you knew or reasonably ought to have known that they would become public. These statements individually and/or collectively breached on or more‚ or all of the above stated rules of the ANC Constitution‚" an excerpt from the charge sheet on count one reads.