Why the ANC in KZN is charging Makhosi Khoza
The reason behind the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal charging outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza for ill-discipline is because of statements she made in four Facebook posts and for airing her views about the party and its leadership in public.
In a 17-page document which was handed to her on Tuesday evening‚ Khoza was slapped with two counts of ill-discipline for her posts on July 7‚ 20 (two posts) and 21 as well as remarks she made on July 18 at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg‚ which was organised by Save SA.
"These were public statements‚ alternatively you knew or reasonably ought to have known that they would become public. These statements individually and/or collectively breached on or more‚ or all of the above stated rules of the ANC Constitution‚" an excerpt from the charge sheet on count one reads.
"The said statements were made outside the structures of the organisation. Indeed‚ you refused and/or failed to use the opportunity provided by the National Policy Conference which you attended‚ to legitimately raise your views on the platform provided. Instead‚ you preferred to use public media to do so‚" it said.
The ANC held its 5th national policy conference between June 30 and July 5 at Nasrec‚ Soweto‚ which was considered by many at the conference as a ‘win’ for those who support deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for presidency.
The term ‘white monopoly capital’ was shot down‚ and the Ramaphosa faction managed to successfully pass the tabling of the party's Secretary General Gwede Mantashe's diagnostic organisational report that painted President Jacob Zuma and his relationship with the Gupta family in a bad light.
"A significant portion of your statements constitute a public attack on the organisation and its leadership in language and tone that is contrary to the culture and tradition of the organisation. Your conduct was dismissive and defiant of the processes and authority of the African National Congress' decision making mechanisms.
"Your statements include a direct attack and an undermining of a long-held principle of the ANC‚ namely democratic centralism. The cumulative effect of the above was to bring the ANC into disrepute and undermine the unity and cohesion of the organisation as contemplated in the above state rules‚" count one on the charge sheet reads.
Khoza‚ who has been calling outside the ANC structures for Zuma to step down‚ will appear before the party's disciplinary hearing on September 10‚ in Durban.
On July 21‚ Khoza‚ a former provincial ANC spokeswoman‚ lambasted her provincial office in KZN and said they should "go to court first and cleanse yourself" and questioned their legitimacy as a structure.
“Does a structure whose legitimacy is questioned and which has to validate its existence (have) the power to institute disciplinary proceedings?” Khoza wrote.
“Please Comrades don’t use my legitimate and rational call to legitimise yourselves. I refuse to subject myself to such a structure. Go to court first and cleanse yourself‚” she posted on Facebook.
On count two of the charge sheet‚ the province said: "By its nature‚ a public statement and not within the structures of the organisation‚ you knew or ought to have known that the statement would become public; Disrespectful to the KZN provincial executive committee of the ANC; Dismissive and defiant of the political authority of a recognised structure of the organisation; Insulting and indeed defamatory of the provincial leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal."
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that Khoza has been officially charged‚ although it refused to divulge the nature of the charges.
"We can confirm that she has been served with the charge sheet. She received the charge sheet late [Tuesday] evening or late afternoon. She will appear before a disciplinary committee. This is an independent process so I don’t want to disclose more information‚” said the party's secretary‚ Super Zuma.
He said Khoza could speak openly about the charges she is facing.
“We really need to preserve her rights and we don’t want to expose our case. We don’t want a situation where she comes to the disciplinary [hearing] and claims she has been dealt with publicly‚” he added.
With over 20 years of experience serving in both public and private sector institutions‚ Khoza currently serves on the parliamentary standing committee on finance‚ and is a former chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts and finance (SCOPA) in KwaZulu-Natal.
- TimesLIVE
