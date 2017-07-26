Politics

Zuma compared to unbeatable Napoleon in #ZapoleonCan’tFall painting

26 July 2017 - 16:18 By Naledi Shange
President Jacob Zuma has been depicted as megalomaniac leader Napoleon Bonaparte in a painting titled ‘Zapoleon Can’t Fall’.
President Jacob Zuma has been depicted as megalomaniac leader Napoleon Bonaparte in a painting titled ‘Zapoleon Can’t Fall’.
Image: Pascale Chandler

In a painting titled #ZapoleonCan’tFall‚ a South African artist has compared President Jacob Zuma to the megalomaniac Napoleon Bonaparte.

The artwork is a recreation of the 1801 renowned painting “Napoleon Crossing the Alps” where the French military leader was painted seated on his high horse‚ his hand up in celebration of victory.

Following the futile #ZumaMustFall marches against Zuma earlier this year‚ artist Pascale Chandler created the painting where he compared Zuma’s unbeatable nature to Napoleon.

Unlike the French leader though‚ Zuma isn’t in a red cape and sophisticated garb‚ instead‚ he is shown dressed in his traditional leopard Zulu gear‚ his spear in hand.

“Zapoleon is wearing Nike sneakers – which represent conspicuous consumption and the funky Hip Hop American influence on indigenous cultures‚” said Chandler.

The South African flag and ANC logo are plastered on his figure‚ representing graffiti‚ propaganda and sloganeering.

The landscape is littered with polka dots to evoke the ruling party’s carnival like approach to government.

“The text ‘Nkandla’ positions the horse on the controversial stretch of land plagued by corruption and fraud. The barbed wire tangled between the hooves of the horse references the security upgrade at Nkandla‚” Chandler said.

“The horse in my painting becomes a metaphor for power and the rider for the abuse thereof. Power has become kidnapped in SA and the current political issues of state capture‚ corruption and nepotism echo the notion of Napoleon as a revolutionary with megalomaniac tendencies‚” he added.

Explaining the significance of the painting‚ Chandler said: “History is written by the winners and this work satirises the vitriolic claims of our country’s leadership against a backdrop of a flawed democratic idealism that has little to celebrate.”

The painting is currently on exhibition at The Gallery in Riebeek Kasteel‚ Cape Town.

- TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parliament is turning up the heat in the state capture kitchen

The Pandora’s Box on state capture has officially been cranked open‚ with a preliminary hearing by parliament’s public enterprises portfolio ...
Ideas
10 hours ago

Mandela put SA first. The same can’t be said of Jacob Zuma

Nelson Mandela was born last week 99 years ago, when the telegraph was the means of mass communication. But much of the commemoration of his July 18 ...
Ideas
11 hours ago

The three sorry stooges who should take most blame for giving us Zuma

Instead of pointing a finger at Zuma's betrayal, Nzimande should maybe concern himself with the duplicity of the SACP
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Most read

  1. MP Makhosi Khoza declines police protection‚ slaps ANC leaders Politics
  2. BREAKING: Edward Zuma letter labels Pravin Gordhan a sellout Politics
  3. 'Crisis of leadership' in South Africa lambasted by country's former Finance ... Politics
  4. Why the ANC in KZN is charging Makhosi Khoza Politics
  5. Zuma compared to unbeatable Napoleon in #ZapoleonCan’tFall painting Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
#FeesMustFall leader loses lawyer due to 'political pressure'
X