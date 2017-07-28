Politics

DA lays criminal charges against suspended Eskom CFO

28 July 2017 - 17:16 By Timeslive
Anoj Singh
Image: Robert Tshabalala

The Democratic Alliance has laid criminal charges against suspended Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh for his alleged role in the capture of the electricity parastatal.

“Following Singh’s alleged role in a range of corruption scandals and dodgy deals at the power utility‚ the DA has reason to believe that he has possibly breached the Public Finance Management Act‚” said DA spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone.

“The time has come for all of those who have seemingly contributed to the looting of our public funds to face the full might of the law‚” she said.

Mazzone added that the Singh’s suspension did not absolve him from appearing before Parliament’s inquiry into the rot at Eskom.

“The DA trusts that the SAPS will ensure that this case is fully investigated to expose Singh’s apparent role in the rot of corruption that has manifested at Eskom.”

