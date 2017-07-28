What gifts do you buy the Zulu monarch on his birthday?

After all‚ King Goodwill Zwelithini is a man who — thanks to his more than R50-million annual budget — has it all.

Apparently‚ EFF leader Julius Malema has the answer: you buy him four pregnant cows and a bull. And it was a gift a beaming Zwelithini could hardly conceal his delight at.

Excitement was the word — and mood — of the day at King Zwelithini’s Linduzulu Royal Palace in Nongoma‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ yesterday, when Malema and his EFF entourage paid homage to the Zulu monarch on his birthday.

But it was two birthdays in one‚ really‚ as the EFF spends the week in the province ahead of its fourth birthday party tomorrow.

Their pre-party meandering in the province coincided with Zwelithini’s 69th birthday and it was a scheduling coincidence, Malema said, he could not let go by.

“We are here to celebrate our fourth anniversary and we were told that the king would be celebrating his birthday today‚ and we thought it was going to be important for us to actually come here on this important day in his life‚” Malema said after a private meeting with the king.

“We are here to wish him many more years and we are happy that we were welcomed. We feel at home already.”

Malema and his top six’s visit even managed to upstage provincial MECs Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Belinda Scott‚ of health and finance respectively‚ in getting the king’s attention.

The EFF entourage was locked up for an hour inside the palace while curious media waited outside with security personnel.

Malema, who arrived in a black helicopter, said the EFF was excited to meet the king.

“We received good counsel from his majesty as a father and an elder. We leave here educated because he possesses a lot of experience ‚” said Malema.

King Zwelithini seemed equally elated.

“I was very touched by this visit. I hope all we have discussed bears the fruit of peace‚” he said.

“I do not think anyone can blame him for this visit as he came to pay his respect. I honour every visit and it’s not the first time that political parties have visited me.”