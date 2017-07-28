South Africa needs to start exploring non-traditional methods of boosting the economy‚ according to award-winning economist Nico Kelder.

Speaking at the Gauteng Infrastructure Investment Conference on Thursday‚ Kelder said South Africa should look at global opportunities to make money.

“The global economy is in an improving space. Locally‚ we have to look at where opportunities lie. We need to be clever about this‚” said Kelder.

“If we think of China‚ everyone thinks of iron or commodities‚ mineral resources‚ but if you look at the mega trend in China‚ it is moving away from natural resources towards consumer goods‚” he said.

South Africa‚ which has a rich agriculture sector‚ could supply goods to China.

“Look at political actions taking place globally‚ for example United States President Donald Trump’s attacks on China and Germany. That may provide opportunities for South Africa to enter the US‚” said Kelder.

“It might be short-term but these are opportunities we can explore to get the economy going again.”