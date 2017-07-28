The ANC in the Western Cape found itself alone as fellow opposition parties ganged up with the ruling DA to paint it as a failed party as the provincial legislature debated a motion of no confidence against Premier Helen Zille.

Instead‚ the legislature ended up resolving to pass a motion of confidence in Zille.

Members of the DA stood up cheering‚ clapping and shouting "Zille‚ Zille‚ Zille!"

ANC leader Khaya Magaxa had filed the motion in June after Zille was suspended by her party.

His reasons were that both the DA and Western Cape voters had lost confidence in Zille.

But Magaxa was absent from the house‚ prompting the DA to say the ANC did not treat the motion seriously.

Ferlon Christmas‚ an MPL from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)‚ said he could not support the ANC's motion.

And although the EFF's Bernard Joseph attacked Zille for her colonialism tweets‚ saying he wasn't surprised‚ he later said the ANC was corrupt and "President Jacob Zuma should fall."

ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore had led the charge against Zille‚ saying they expected a premier to unite the residents of the province and right the injustices of the past.

"In essence the DA‚ under the leadership of Zille‚ has trampled on the very victims of colonialism right here where colonialism started‚" said Dugmore.

ANC MPL Richard Dyantyi started by thanking Zille for her role in helping ANC leaders escape apartheid police but then insinuated that she may have cooperated with security police.

He said Africans and many others who stood with them never saw any positives in colonialism.

"In this case‚ Madam Zille‚ the premier that was‚ you are very far from the victims of colonialism and apartheid. You are closer to the oppressors of our people‚" he said.

DA MPLs came to Zille's defence‚ including her one time arch enemy‚ Masizole Mnqasela.

"I have differed with Helen in the past and I have called her many names but one thing that you cannot call Helen Zille is to call her a racist‚" he said.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said Magaxa's absence meant he was running away from the debate.

"He has been summoned to Luthuli House by Jacob Zuma to explain why the ANC is in a shambles. The ANC Western Cape is in such a mess that they need President Zuma of all people to fix it‚" he said.

MEC Alan Winde said Dugmore's speech was written by disgraced Gupta-hired PR firm Bell Pottinger.

-TimesLIVE