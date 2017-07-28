Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana has served the department’s director-general‚ Mike Mlengana‚ with preliminary charges for‚ among other things‚ allegedly failing to disclose his business partner’s alleged involvement in department tenders.

This comes after the minister placed Mlengana on precautionary suspension‚ amid an internal probe.

“The DG faces charges of alleged gross misconduct relating to misappropriation of state funds and failure to comply with the Public Finance Management Act and failing to disclose his business partner’s alleged involvement in certain department tenders. Mr Mlengana also faces charges of alleged insubordination in relation to failing to suspend department officials involved in fraudulent activities; and the contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act. The Minister may add further charges subsequent to the final outcomes of the investigations‚ Zokwana’s office said in a statement on Friday.

It added: “The Minister has noted with disappointment the false allegations made by the DG to various media‚ since his suspension. The Minister wishes to follow the correct internal disciplinary processes and will therefore not engage on this subject in the media.

The DG will receive a fair enquiry and the matter will be heard and concluded urgently to ensure continuity and service delivery to all South Africans.

“The precautionary suspension and current process of charges launched against the DG have not affected the work of the department.”

- TimesLIVE