Politics

Zokwana serves suspended DG with preliminary charges

28 July 2017 - 15:35 By Timeslive
Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana. File photo.
Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana has served the department’s director-general‚ Mike Mlengana‚ with preliminary charges for‚ among other things‚ allegedly failing to disclose his business partner’s alleged involvement in department tenders.

This comes after the minister placed Mlengana on precautionary suspension‚ amid an internal probe.

“The DG faces charges of alleged gross misconduct relating to misappropriation of state funds and failure to comply with the Public Finance Management Act and failing to disclose his business partner’s alleged involvement in certain department tenders. Mr Mlengana also faces charges of alleged insubordination in relation to failing to suspend department officials involved in fraudulent activities; and the contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act. The Minister may add further charges subsequent to the final outcomes of the investigations‚ Zokwana’s office said in a statement on Friday.

It added: “The Minister has noted with disappointment the false allegations made by the DG to various media‚ since his suspension. The Minister wishes to follow the correct internal disciplinary processes and will therefore not engage on this subject in the media.

The DG will receive a fair enquiry and the matter will be heard and concluded urgently to ensure continuity and service delivery to all South Africans.

“The precautionary suspension and current process of charges launched against the DG have not affected the work of the department.”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Zokwana serves suspended DG with preliminary charges Politics
  2. Drastic times: Mayor De Lille to go door to door installing water management ... Politics
  3. Eskom’s Gupta links tarnish image of state-owned entities‚ says Gigaba Politics
  4. Human Rights Commission to take Edward Zuma to task on 'hate speech' Politics
  5. 'Zille‚ Zille‚ Zille!' DA celebrates as premier defeats ANC's motion of no ... Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp

Related articles

  1. Eskom’s Gupta links tarnish image of state-owned entities‚ says Gigaba Politics
  2. UK finance minister Hammond says Brexit transition must be done by 2022 World
  3. Human Rights Commission to take Edward Zuma to task on 'hate speech' Politics
X