The Democratic Alliance has again called on Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete to stop dithering and make a decision on whether the vote on the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma will take place by secret or open ballot.

Speaking after a meeting of the party’s federal executive‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday that the DA’s stance on the motion was clear: “Secret ballot or no secret ballot‚ the DA MPs will be voting with their conscience and voting to remove Jacob Zuma once and for all. The country expects ANC MPs to do the same.”

Moreover‚ if Zuma is removed from office through the motion of no confidence‚ an early general election must be held‚ he added‚

“Parliament ought to be dissolved and the choice must to be put to the people as to who their next president and national government should be. Indeed‚ the sooner the electorate can elect a new government the better‚” Maimane said.

He said the motion of no confidence‚ which he tabled in March this year‚ and was set to be debated and voted on in 10 days’ time – on August 8 – comes at a critical juncture in the country’s young democracy.

“The political tide in South Africa is beginning to turn; the ANC has never been weaker and we are on the cusp of change and renewal. Since this motion was tabled‚ South Africans from all walks of life‚ political parties‚ NGOs‚ religious bodies‚ and civil society at large have united behind the call to remove Jacob Zuma and his continued corrupt‚ irresponsible and reckless leadership.”

Maimane added that the DA would be mobilising en masse outside Parliament on the day of the motion of no confidence‚ calling on ANC MPs to do the right thing and vote to remove Zuma – whether by secret ballot or not.

“We plan to fill the streets of Cape Town‚ and we call on all South Africans to join in support of this motion to remove Zuma. This is not a political matter‚ it’s a South African matter. If you are a South African‚ this motion of no confidence affects you and your future‚” he asserted.

The DA leader also urged Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to put action to his words and vote to remove Zuma.

“The Deputy President has been vocal in his condemnation of state capture‚ looting and grand corruption within the ANC and in government. However‚ for this to not just be a handy tool in his campaign for ANC presidency‚ Mr Ramaphosa must give effect to the will of the people and vote Zuma out‚ unlike on previous occasions when he showed his true colours‚ when he voted against a MONC.

“He cannot talk about rooting out corruption‚ while protecting and endorsing Jacob Zuma in the upcoming vote of no confidence. In so doing he is showing that the ANC cannot be rescued from itself‚ it puts individual ambition and enrichment ahead of the needs of ordinary South Africans‚” Maimane stated.

He said the DA’s petition to remove Zuma had now reached over 1 million signatures.

“As such I will this coming week hand deliver every signed petition to the Deputy President‚ calling on him to heed the will of the people and vote to remove the President. If Mr Ramaphosa is serious about becoming ANC President‚ he must follow the will of the people and vote Zuma out.”